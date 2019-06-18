Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANITA POTEMKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA (Appelstein) POTEMKEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANITA (Appelstein) POTEMKEN Notice
POTEMKEN
ANITA (nee Appelstein)
Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the age of 88 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bertram L. Potemken. Mrs. Potemken is survived by her devoted children, Donna Potemken (David Friedman) and Rabbi Linda Potemken (Randy Tiffany); sister, Joyce Frank; granddaughters, Sara Friedman and Leora Tiffany. She was predeceased by her parents Betty and Harry Appelstein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road (at Mount Wilson Lane), Pikesville MD 21208 on Tuesday, June 18, at 12 Noon. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, P.O. Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765 or HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please check

www.sollevinson.com

for Shiva details.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now