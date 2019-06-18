|
|
POTEMKEN
ANITA (nee Appelstein)
Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the age of 88 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bertram L. Potemken. Mrs. Potemken is survived by her devoted children, Donna Potemken (David Friedman) and Rabbi Linda Potemken (Randy Tiffany); sister, Joyce Frank; granddaughters, Sara Friedman and Leora Tiffany. She was predeceased by her parents Betty and Harry Appelstein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road (at Mount Wilson Lane), Pikesville MD 21208 on Tuesday, June 18, at 12 Noon. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, P.O. Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765 or HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please check
www.sollevinson.comfor Shiva details.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019