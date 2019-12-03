|
HASTINGS
ANN B. "NANCY" (nee Boyd)
Age 88, died peacefully on Nov. 25. She was surrounded by her husband, David Hastings, her three sons, David Jr., John, and Peter, and daughters-in-law Mary and Margo. She is also survived by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Rhoads, brother George Boyd, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. After raising her three boys, Nancy worked as the Head of the Education Department at the Penn Museum. Later she founded her own international travel business, Hastings Tours. For many years she led small groups on trips all over the world. Wonderful and full of wonder, she laughed and smiled until the end. She adored her family and friends, and they will gather at the Church of the Redeemer, Bryn Mawr, PA for a memorial service on Saturday, December 28th at 11am.
