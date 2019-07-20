|
86, of Blue Bell passed away on July 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Captain Robert C. Strange and later spent over 20 years with her loving companion, the late Fredric March. She was the 4th generation matriarch of the Bassetts Ice Cream family. She is survived by her sons Michael (Eileen) and Andrew (Mary) Strange; grandchildren Alexander, Stuart, and Louisa; brother David Bassett (Geraldine); and her cat Lucy. All are invited to the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 on Fri. July 26 for a visitation from 10 to 10:30 A.M. and a service at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow.
