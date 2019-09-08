|
|
SR. ANN BERNADETTE HARRON, GNSH
93, died August 30, 2019, in the 75th year of her religious life. A native Philadelphian, she was a graduate of Little Flower High School; she received a BS/Ed from D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY and an MA from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. A lifelong educator, she spent 60 years in faculty or administrative positions. Her years in ministry included assignments in Jackson Heights and Buffalo, NY and Atlanta, GA. In Pennsylvania, she taught at Melrose Academy, Bishop McDevitt and Little Flower High Schools and was principal at Mother of Divine Providence, King of Prussia. In 1982 she became Secretary, and later Administrative Assistant, in the Chemistry Department at St. Joseph's University, where she worked for 26 years. In 2008 she retired to the Mother-house in Yardley, PA where she engaged in Intracommunity service until moving to St. Joseph Manor in 2014.
Rita Dolores Harron was born to Daniel J and Anne (Cusack) Harron, one of 6 girls and 2 boys. Predeceased by her parents and 7 siblings, Daniel, Thomas, Mary Cassidy, Mildred Gass, Nan Lyons, Eleanor Walsh and Isabel Gillespie. She is survived, in addition to her Religious Congregation, by several nieces and nephews.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 9:30 A.M., in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by a sharing of memories at 10:15 A.M. and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 or at www.greynun.org
Family Service by BECK/ GIVNISH OF LOWER BUCKS .....215-946-7600.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019