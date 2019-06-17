|
CARNEVALE
ANN (nee Soglia)
June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Beloved mother of Linda (the late Stephen, Esq.) Skale and Arnold "Chuck" (Denise) Carnevale. Grandmother of Christina, Andrew, Joseph, and Jonathan. Great- grandmother of Anthony. Sister of Rose Dick, Carmela Giannini, Rita Martino, and the late Alfonso Soglia. Relatives and Friends are invited to Her Viewing THURSDAY 9 A.M. at OLD ST. MARY'S CHURCH, 252 S. 4th St. Phila. PA followed by her funeral mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers family requests that donations be made to Old St. Mary's Church or Morris Animal Refuge, 1242 Lombard Street Philadelphia PA 19147.
