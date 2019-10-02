|
|
SCHELLENGER
ANN FUSSELL
Devoted wife, mother, and grand-mother of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, died September 29, 2019. Born January 15, 1921, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. George Dock and Elizabeth Hutchinson Fussell. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Elizabeth Fussell; her daughter, Suzanne Fussell Schellenger; and her beloved husband, James Knox Polk Schellenger II. She is survived by her children, James Knox Polk Schellenger III (Teresa) of McLean VA, Elizabeth Dellett Schellenger of West Grove PA, Henry Ewen Schellenger II (Julie) of Malvern PA, and Georgeann Dock Schellenger of West Chester PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from George School, Newtown PA, in 1938 before attending Pierce College in Philadelphia PA. After college, she worked as an administrator at Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia PA. Witnessing the challenges her sister experienced while confined to a wheelchair, she began a decades long commit-ment to advocate and care for those differently abled. She worked tirelessly at Inglis House, Philadelphia PA, first as an active member of many committees, joining the Board of Directors in 1981, then as Board Chair from 1990-1996, and Trustee of the Foundation and Chair of the Nominating Committee. She was honored the Distinguished Service Award as Trustee of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Non-Profit Homes for the Aging in 2000. Under her leadership, Inglis House saw a dramatic shift in the governance process, facilitating the expansion of services provided to people with disabilities. Greater independence, access to more community-based services, accessible housing, and the launch of a durable medical equipment company are just a few of the visions realized under her administration. When asked about her years of dedication, she said it was a "labor of love."
She was a member of The Cosmopolitan Club, Philadelphia PA, Waynesborough Country Club, Paoli PA, and Sailfish Point, Stuart FL. She and her husband shared a lifelong love for Cape May NJ, building many happy memories with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their shore home.
Interment will be private, and a Memorial Service will be held at Gwynedd Friends Meeting, 1101 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd PA, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with a reception to follow at Waynesborough Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Pennsylvania Law School or Inglis House.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019