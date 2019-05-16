|
ALBANI
ANN G. (nee Noonan)
Age 78, on May 12, 2019 of King of Prussia formerly of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. and devoted mother of Chris R. (Rie), Lisa M., Beth A. Stephans (John) and Barbara J. Albani (Ryan Haydu). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, her sisters Mary Lennon and Peggy Roberts and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Sat. June 1st, 11:30 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. Donations to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019