GANGEMI
ANN M. (nee Giosa)
March 13, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Gangemi Sr.; devoted mother of Vincent C. (Nancy) Gangemi Jr., Terese (Robert) Lentini and Paul (Joan) Gangemi; loving grandmother to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; also survived many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning, 9 to 11 A.M., VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Monica Church, 2422 S 17th St., Phila. PA 19145, in Ann's memory.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019