BROWN

ELIZABETH "BETTY"

ANN MORGAN

Was born December 6, 1936. She was raised in Philadelphia PA. Betty completed three years of education at the University of Pennsylvania. She relied on her strengths in math and science to provide for and educate her family, putting her husband through college and graduate school and serving as the shining light leading her daughter through college and medical school. She leaves behind loving husband, Donald J. Brown, PhD, Professor Emeritus at Yale; daughter, Vanessa M. Brown-Toussaint, MD, JD, FACEP, FAAEM; son-in-law, Angibeau Toussaint; 2 grandchildren, Elízabeth-Rose Toussaint-Brown and Ethan Mathias Brown-Toussaint as well as extended family and friends.

The strength of her will teamed with her goodwill, kindness and grace was a joy to her family and her friends. Betty was not a religious person but all will agree that she was a good and decent person. She served as treasurer for many community service organizations such as the New Haven Chapter of Jack and Jill, Inc and the New Haven Chapter of the Links, Inc., where she was awarded the honorary title of Platinum Member. Although she possessed an innate business sense, her true passion was the arts. From classical music to modern dance, Betty enjoyed traveling to the Berkshire's every summer for over 40 years to hear and see the performing arts.

The immediate family has celebrated Mrs. Brown's life and legacy. Details of a Memorial Service will be provided in the near future.

