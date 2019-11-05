|
GJOKA
ANN P. (nee Notskas)
On Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph K., loving mother of Joanne (Robert) Everett and Mark (Sandi) Brassell, adoring grand-mother of 3 and great-grand-mother of 3, sister of Linda Notskas.
Her funeral service will be 11 A.M. Wednesday Nov. 6 at St. John Chrysostom Albanian Orthodox Church, 237 N. 17th St., Phila., Pa. 19103. Viewing one hour prior to service in the church. Interment in Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
www.vraimfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019