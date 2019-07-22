|
SAVINO
ANN R. (nee Leone)
Age 93, on July 20, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Sam; loving mother of Genevieve (Kevin), Anne (Patrick), and Sandra (Frank); Cherished grand-mother of Kevin, Leslie (Kyle), Christine and Melanie (Joe) and her 3 great grandchildren; Sister of the late Mary and Michael. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21 St. and Snyder Ave., Phila., 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in Ann's name may be made to St. Edmond Church.
