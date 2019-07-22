Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN SAVINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN R. (Leone) SAVINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN R. (Leone) SAVINO Notice
SAVINO
ANN R. (nee Leone)
Age 93, on July 20, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Sam; loving mother of Genevieve (Kevin), Anne (Patrick), and Sandra (Frank); Cherished grand-mother of Kevin, Leslie (Kyle), Christine and Melanie (Joe) and her 3 great grandchildren; Sister of the late Mary and Michael. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21 St. and Snyder Ave., Phila., 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in Ann's name may be made to St. Edmond Church.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.