|
|
RABLE
ANN (nee Russomano)
On July 31, 2019 at 87 years old. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Rable, Sr. Devoted mother of Andrew J. Rable, Jr. Dear sister of Margaret Koytek and Salvatore Russomano. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 A.M., St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. St. Catherine's Cem., Moscow, PA. Memorials in her memory to St. Albert the Great Church, would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019