REMILLARD
ANN "CRILLY"
81, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 in her Audubon, PA home. Ann was born on Nov. 9, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Daniel and Virginia Holzemer and was the oldest of 7 children. She was married to Laurent "Larry" Remillard, Sr. on May 23, 1959. Together they had four sons. The family moved frequently with moves to Baltimore, MD, Charlotte, NC, again to Toledo, OH, then Cherry Hill, NJ, Honolulu, HI and finally the Main Line area of Pennsylvania.
During their years in Cherry Hill, Ann and Larry formed lifelong friendships with Mary Quain, Janet and Bob Wolf and Helena and Joe Gilson. During the last decades in Pennsyl-vania, Ann and Larry, who passed away on Sept. 19, 2017, became great friends and traveling companions with Kay and Tim Gifford. Ann was also very close to her extended family John and Judi Morris and their three sons in Hawaii. She made many new wonderful friends during her twelve years at Shannondell.
Ann was a vibrant personality who loved traveling and freshly cut flowers. She was always elegant in her style and dress. She was kind and generous and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. Ann was the life of every party and was loved for it.
More than anything, Ann adored her sons, their families and grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by family and friends as she touched so many lives with her grace, humor, generosity and affection. Ann is survived by sons Larry, Jr. (Jan), John, Daniel (Melissa) and Tom (Karalyn) and seven grandchildren: LJ, Chris, Sunako, Nick, TJ, Ally and Ava.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Ann Crilly Remillard to the Gladwyne Fire Company at P.O. Box 11 Gladwyne, PA 19035.
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019