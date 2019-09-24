|
|
CIURLINO
ANN S. (nee Soscia)
Of Springfield, formerly of Yeadon, PA, passed away on Sep. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco J. Ciurlino. Loving mother of Joseph D. (Mary), Robert R. (Kim) and Richard D. Ciurlino and the late Janet Matthews. Mother-in-law of Earl Matthews. Grand-mother of Andrew, Meredith, Joseph, Johnathan and Daniel. Also survived by one sister and predeceased by 5 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service, Thursday, 11:00 A.M. at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa 19083, where friends may call from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to Archbishop Ryan Academy for the Deaf, 4251 L St., Phila., Pa 19124.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019