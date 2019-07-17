Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
New Sharon Chapel
1341 Montgomery Ave.
Rosemont, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Sharon Chapel
1341 Montgomery Ave.
Rosemont, PA
ANN SR. Notice
SR. ANN
MURRAY, S.H.C.J.
On July 13, 2019. Sister was 78 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Murray (nee Ferguson). Dear sister of the late Michael Murray. Survived by her cousins Michael and Ann Murray, Michael Murray, Jr., Brian Murray, Edward Murray and Sr. Mary Veronica Morrin CSJ. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA where friends may call in Chapel after 10:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Society of Holy Child Jesus at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
