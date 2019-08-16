Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN S.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN SWEENEY SSJ MURIEL SSJ S.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN SWEENEY SSJ MURIEL SSJ S. Notice
S. ANN SWEENEY, SSJ
Formerly S. REGINA
MURIEL, SSJ
Aug. 11, 2019, age 85. Daughter of the late James and Winifred Sweeney. Sister of James, Joseph, Charles, Francis, Mary Lynch, Margaret Kemp, Regina Glackin, Winifred Tierney, S. Grace Sweeney, SSJ. Survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, and members of her congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. St. Joseph Villa, Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
 Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now