KENSIL
ANN THERESA
A resident of Torresdale, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 on her 85th birthday surrounded by her family who were not ready to let her go. She was born in Kensington and attended Ascension School before graduating from Little Flower High School. Ann was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with her friends at Torresdale Frankford Country Club. She may not have hit the ball far, but she always hit it straight and she was a fabulous putter. After raising seven children, Ann went back to work as a Tax Examiner at the IRS and received several awards for her courteous and effective service. She was also a long-time member of the Torresdale Women's Committee and St. Katherine of Siena Parish. She enjoyed retreats and had a close relationship with the Blessed Mother who comforted her daily. Ann loved to laugh, and her favorite pastime was holding a new baby on her lap. Mom knew how to bathe and comfort a newborn and deliver soothing back rubs to everyone. She was a mom, wife, grandmother and Gigi to family who loved her.
Ann was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Kensil. She is survived by seven children; Nancy Albert (Ed), Robert (Maryellen), Donna Capozzoli (Matt), Charles (Jennifer), John, Gerry (Cheryl), and Grace Scotto (Brian); 21 grand-children and 20 great-grand-children; also survived by a sister Grace and brothers Joe and Vince as well as sister-in-law Helen Stangler, brothers-in-law Allen (Sue) and Donald (Alida); and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends especially Betty and Margie, her lifelong BFFs.
Ann's viewing will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019