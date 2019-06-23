|
|
MOORE
ANNA C. (nee Kuhn)
June 2, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Moore. Loving mother of Joanne Brophy, Susan McCullough, Nancy McCabe, Maureen Michalczyk, Terry Moore, Karen McLaughlin and Joseph Moore. Grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Frank Kuhn. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. 7 to 9 P.M. Thurs. 8:30 A.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. John the Baptist Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre. Donations in Anna's name to Friends of SJB, 146 Rector St., Phila., PA 19127 would be appreciated by her family.
www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019