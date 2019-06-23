Home

Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church.
ANNA C. (Kuhn) MOORE Notice
MOORE
ANNA C. (nee Kuhn)
June 2, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Moore. Loving mother of Joanne Brophy, Susan McCullough, Nancy McCabe, Maureen Michalczyk, Terry Moore, Karen McLaughlin and Joseph Moore. Grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Frank Kuhn. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. 7 to 9 P.M. Thurs. 8:30 A.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. John the Baptist Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre. Donations in Anna's name to Friends of SJB, 146 Rector St., Phila., PA 19127 would be appreciated by her family.
www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
