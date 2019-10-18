|
S. ANNA CLARE
FITZPATRICK, SSJ
Formerly MARY MARGARET
FITZPATRICK
On October 14, 2019, age 97. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Fitzpatrick; sister of the late Thomas, Edward, and Joseph Fitzpatrick. Survived by 3 nephews, Mr. Vincent Fitzpatrick and Family, Mrs. Louis Fitzpatrick and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Fitzpatrick and Family, and Rev. Edward Fitzpatrick, OSFS, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives, and friends
are invited to call Monday, October 21st, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. Donations in Sister's name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
