John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Charity
231 Upland Rd
Brookhaven, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Charity Church
231 Upland Rd
Brookhaven, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
View Map
ANNA E. COONEY
COONEY
ANNA E.
Age 85, of Brookhaven (formerly of Philadelphia) passed away on May 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and Helen Cooney. Dear sister of Mary C. Ernest, Joan Novielli, and the late James Cooney, Joseph Cooney and Regina Westerman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from St. Joseph's Hospital, Anna devoted her life to nursing for over 40 years in various clinical settings. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. Relatives and friends are invited to Anna's Life Celebration Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015 Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers donations in Anna's memory may be made to the at www. donate3.cancer.org. Life Celebration Services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD 215-281-0100. To share your fondest memories of Anna please visit

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
