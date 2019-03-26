Home

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
ANNA E. (McCullough) O'DONNELL

ANNA E. (McCullough) O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL
ANNA E. (McCullough)


95, of Towamencin, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, died March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick J. O'Donnell; and mother of Patrick J. O'Donnell and his wife, JoAnne Melnick-O'Donnell, and Francis J. O'Donnell and his wife, Peggy O'Donnell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 4 siblings, Francis, Mary Nelson, Jimmy and Johnny, and a daughter-in-law, Gerri O'Donnell. Family will receive friends 6 - 8 P.M. on March 29, 2019, at R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd, Skippack, PA. Friends will also be received 9 - 9:45 A.M. on Saturday, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA, with Funeral Mass beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144, or to E.W.T.N. (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, PA 35210.

www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
Download Now