|
|
O'DONNELL
ANNA E. (McCullough)
95, of Towamencin, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, died March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick J. O'Donnell; and mother of Patrick J. O'Donnell and his wife, JoAnne Melnick-O'Donnell, and Francis J. O'Donnell and his wife, Peggy O'Donnell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 4 siblings, Francis, Mary Nelson, Jimmy and Johnny, and a daughter-in-law, Gerri O'Donnell. Family will receive friends 6 - 8 P.M. on March 29, 2019, at R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd, Skippack, PA. Friends will also be received 9 - 9:45 A.M. on Saturday, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA, with Funeral Mass beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144, or to E.W.T.N. (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, PA 35210.
www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019