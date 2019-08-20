Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
ANNA J. (Fox) FEENEY

ANNA J. (Fox) FEENEY Notice
FEENEY
ANNA J. (nee Fox)
August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Feeney. Devoted mother of Michael (Barbara), Timothy (Debra), James (Juliette), Jayne (Mark) Newdeck, Jacqueline, and the late Patricia Trout. Loving grand-mother to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Harry Fox.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 9 A.M., St. Anne Church until her 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to .

CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
