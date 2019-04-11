Home

ANNA JOYCE WALTON HERR

ANNA JOYCE WALTON HERR Notice
ANNA JOYCE WALTON HERR


Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at the age of 99. She lived in Bensalem, and was formerly of Springfield, PA. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Herr; devoted mother of Eric W. Herr (Frances). Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Visitation on Friday (April 12, 2019), 3 to 4 P.M. at the Church of the Redeemer, 145 W. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, followed by her Memorial Service at 4 P.M. Interment will follow the Service in the adjoining Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions to Historic Rugby at historicrugby.org

Arrangements by CAVANAGH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019
