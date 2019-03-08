|
|
LAQUINTANO
ANNA (nee Tori)
Age 89, on March 6, 2019, of Havertown, Pa. Anna is pre-deceased in death by her beloved husband of 63 yrs. Angelo; her precious daughter Diane Miller; her son-in-law John Miller, Jr.; her great grandchild Morgan Miller, and also her sister Deborah Paolucci, and her 2 brothers, Jonathan and Matthew Tori. She is survived by her son Daniel (Mary Ann Gross), her daughter Donna Laquintano; her grandchildren, Dana (Paedrick) Holohan; Mark (Allison) Miller; her great grandchildren Colin, Liam and Ava Holohan; Eve and Annalise Miller; and her brother, David (Gloria) Tori.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:45 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow at 11 A.M. in the Main Chapel. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or prayer cards, donations would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019