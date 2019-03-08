Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
LAQUINTANO
ANNA (nee Tori)


Age 89, on March 6, 2019, of Havertown, Pa. Anna is pre-deceased in death by her beloved husband of 63 yrs. Angelo; her precious daughter Diane Miller; her son-in-law John Miller, Jr.; her great grandchild Morgan Miller, and also her sister Deborah Paolucci, and her 2 brothers, Jonathan and Matthew Tori. She is survived by her son Daniel (Mary Ann Gross), her daughter Donna Laquintano; her grandchildren, Dana (Paedrick) Holohan; Mark (Allison) Miller; her great grandchildren Colin, Liam and Ava Holohan; Eve and Annalise Miller; and her brother, David (Gloria) Tori.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 A.M. in the Main Chapel. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or prayer cards, donations would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
