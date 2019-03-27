|
MONACELLI
ANNA M. (nee Venafra)
On March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent R. "Lumpy". Loving mother of Vincent (Heather) and the late Michael (Julie). Dear grand-mother of of Michaelo, Marcm, Charlotte, Mia, and Vincent. Great-grandmother of Riley. Sister of the late Louis.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral FRIDAY morning, 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Paul Church, 9th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Paul Church, 923 Christian St., Phila. PA 19147.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019