ANNA M. O'DONNELL VILLAMOR

ANNA M. O'DONNELL VILLAMOR Notice
VILLAMOR
ANNA M. O'DONNELL


March 22, 2019. Age 87. Wife of the late Dennis. Beloved mother of Laura Wyatt, Terry (John) Rowan, Patricia (Brian) Lazicki, Dennis (Carol) Villamor and the late Anna "Toot" (Charles) Carvin. She will be missed by her cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Dear sister of Catherine, Marie, Thomas and predeceased by John, Margaret and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Anna's name, be made to the . To share a memory of Anna, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
