GUILLE
ANNA MAE (nee Jaskiewicz)
June 12, 2019. Wife to the late John W. Daughter to the late Anna Czerw and Francis Jaskiewicz. Mother to Anna Mae (Bob), Sandra (Sam) Leino, Jacqueline Cummings, John (Diane), Michelle (Stephen) and Daniel (Jessica). Sister to Francis (Maryann) Jaskiewicz, Bernice (Dennis) Campagna and the late Dolores Ruskowski, Stanley, Joseph and Eugene Jaskiewicz. Grandmother to Sandra Ippolito, Margaret Prendergast, Leland (Morgan) Cummings IV, Chance (Emily) DeSalva, James Prendergast, John Guille, Rebecca Daly, Kalyqx, Tazalynn Leino, Howard Guille, Michael Murawski, April Ives, Danica, Daniel, Robert and Brian Guille. Great grandmother to Justin Sanchez, Isabella Ridgway, Cecilia Cummings and Harley Guille. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019