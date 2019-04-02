MILLER

ANNA MAE "ANN"

97, of Avalon, N.J. passed peace-fully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at White Horse Village, Newtown Square, PA. She was the wife of the late George Cunningham Miller, Jr. Born in Philadelphia to the late Anna (nee Warren) Rusden and the late Charles Henry Rusden, she was the devoted matriarch of the Miller family for many years. She is survived by four sons: G. "Rusty", Mark W., W. Lee and Stephen K. Miller; eight grandchildren: Paige, Arden, Kyle, Kristin, Adam, Drew, Kent and Laura; and six great grandchildren: Jett, Layne, Tenley, Rory, Van and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her long-time companion, Harry B. Mohr.

Ann graduated from Roxborough H.S. class of June 1939. She then completed Nursing School at Phila. General Hosp. before entering the U.S. Navy as a nurse. After WWII and raising her sons, she worked as a nurse for 20 years retiring in 1987 from Women's Medical Hospital. Ann was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church, the Civic Club of Avalon, TROA and past member of the Rainbow Squares of Milmay, N.J.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wed., April 3, 2019 at the Bridlewood Activity Room at White Horse Village, 535 Gradyville Rd., Newtown Sq., PA 19073 with Chaplain Beth Lawn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Contributions may be made in memory of Ann Miller to the Endowment Fund of White Horse Village at the address above.

To share memories of Ann Miller and to view a video tribute please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.

