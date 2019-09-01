|
|
BRIGHT
ANNA MARIE
Of St. Dorothy Parish, located in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, rejoined her husband Toby on August 29th which by happen-stance was the 41st anniversary of his death in 1978. Born July 22nd, 1923 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Anna and Joseph Dugal, Anna Marie was the 11th of 14 children. Once becoming a nurse, she accompanied and cared for her sister Grace in Arizona where she met her forever love George "Toby" Bright. A beloved mother and grandmother, Anna Marie was the matriarch of the family teaching work ethic, love and faith. She is survived by her three children: Nanette Long (Steve), Terri Smith - Long (Frank) and Greg Bright (Trisha) along with 8 grand-children: Stephen, Jessica, Matthew, Bob, Zachary, Sam, Grace and Abby. An avid sports fan, Anna Marie was a fixture at events ranging from little league baseball to high school varsity, as well as a devoted spectator of the Phillies and Eagles. 'Mom Mom' enjoyed volunteering in the parish office and was a diehard bridge player, always up for a competitive challenge in Wii bowling, tennis, ping pong, etc. leaving her little time to "sit around" unless of course she was crocheting or reading.
Viewing will be at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill on Tuesday Sept. 3rd from 6 to 9 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be at St. Dorothy Church in Drexel Hill on Sept. 4th at 10:30 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019