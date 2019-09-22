Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
ANNA MARIE (Basile) PIERANTOZZI Notice
PIERANTOZZI
ANNA MARIE (nee Basile)


September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emidio "Mimie". Loving mother of Annette (Steve) Elison, Frank (Theresa) Pierantozzi and Jacqueline (Anthony) Natale. Loving Mom-Mom to Christopher (April) and Amanda Elison, Theresa, Frankie, Dante Pierantozzi and Anthony Natale, Jr. Great-grandmom "GiGi" of Savannah Grace Elison. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, The Basile and Bradley Families.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY Evening, 7 to 9 P.M., and WEDNESDAY, 8 until 9:15 A.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Paul Church, 9th and Christian Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the ALS Hope Foundation at Temple Hospital, 3509 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140 (in support of Glen Elison).

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
