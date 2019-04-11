Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA SCARAZZINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARIE (Lalla) SCARAZZINI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANNA MARIE (Lalla) SCARAZZINI Notice
SCARAZZINI
ANNA MARIE (nee Lalla)


On April 9, 2019 of Glen Mills, PA. Loving wife of the late Eugene T. "Gene" Scarazzini. Devoted mother of Theresa, Carol Ann (late Edward Dougherty) and Linda Jean Scarazzini, M.D. Cherished grandmother of Aine and Ailish Dougherty. Sister of Francis Lalla (Janice) and the late Michael Lalla and Margaret Lalla Marquardt. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Sat. April 13th at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Burial Sts. Peter and Paul Cem. Memorial Gifts, Asana Hospice, 1 Acres Drive, Ridley Park 19078 or The ., 527 Plymouth Rd., Ste. 403, Plymouth Meeting PA., 19462.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.