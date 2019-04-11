|
SCARAZZINI
ANNA MARIE (nee Lalla)
On April 9, 2019 of Glen Mills, PA. Loving wife of the late Eugene T. "Gene" Scarazzini. Devoted mother of Theresa, Carol Ann (late Edward Dougherty) and Linda Jean Scarazzini, M.D. Cherished grandmother of Aine and Ailish Dougherty. Sister of Francis Lalla (Janice) and the late Michael Lalla and Margaret Lalla Marquardt. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Sat. April 13th at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Burial Sts. Peter and Paul Cem. Memorial Gifts, Asana Hospice, 1 Acres Drive, Ridley Park 19078 or The ., 527 Plymouth Rd., Ste. 403, Plymouth Meeting PA., 19462.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019