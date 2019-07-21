Home

ANNA MARIE (Marengo) TRANCHITELLA

ANNA MARIE (Marengo) TRANCHITELLA Notice
TRANCHITELLA

ANNA MARIE (nee Marengo)


on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph (Patricia) and Angela (Dan) Farina; dearest grandmother of Elena (Lauren) Farina and Daniel Farina, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday morning 10-11 AM at the Church of the Epiphany of Our Lord, 11th & Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
