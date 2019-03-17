|
|
MARLEY
ANNA (nee Stevenson)
Age 88, on March 14, 2019, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Phila. 40+ year employee of National Parks Service, Phila. Wife of the late John Marley. Sister of Rose Delatore, Ted Stevenson, the late Mike McClellan and the late Bill Stevenson. Nieces and nephews surviving. Visitation Thurs. 10:30 to 11 A.M. in SPILKER F.H., 815 Washington St., Cape May with Memorial Ceremony beginning at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to: Ani-mal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd. #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019