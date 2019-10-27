|
|
MELITO
ANNA MAY (nee Cataldi)
October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Devoted mother of Marta (George) Carbone and the late Frank. Dear sister of Rose Marie Farrell and the late James Cataldi. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday from 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria) followed by her 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Grace Church. Int. Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family prefers donations in her memory to Mother of Divine Grace Church or School.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019