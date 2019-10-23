|
ARMAO
ANNA P. (nee Pacella)
October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Epifanio "Jack" Armao; sister, Amelia "Millie" Ottaviano; brothers, Anthony P. Pacella, and Vincent James Pacella (Anna). She is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Margaret T. Pacella and many nieces and nephews. Anna retired from Western Union after many years of dedicated service.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Thursday, October 24th, at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. The family will receive friends in Church from 9 to 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.
DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019