PORTO
ANNA (nee Ruccolo)
Age 100, Sept. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Porto; devoted mother of Dominic (Alisa) Porto, Elaina (the late Vincent) Surace and Janet Porto; mother-in-law of Dorothy Porto; loving grandmother of Dominic and Stephen Porto; Vincent and Mark Surace and Michael Gehris; loving great-grandmother of Nicholas, Anna, Rachel, Gianna, Taylor, Joey, and Everly; dear sister of Antoinette Graci, Michael Ruccolo and Dominic Ruccolo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Tuesday morning 9 to 10:30 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila., 19148. Int. St. Joseph's Cem., Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to above name church in Anna's memory.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019