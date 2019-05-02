|
|
TRIPI
ANNA R. (nee Fagnani)
Age 89, of Drexel Hill PA, on April 30 2019. Anna worked at Lankenau Hospital for 25 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Tripi. Loving mother of Tina Tripi-Repholz. Cherished grand-mother of Andrew and Nick Repholz, and the late Tia and Kristopher Repholz. Devoted sister of the late James Fagnani, John Fagnani, and Mary D'Ignazio.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, May 4th, from 9 to 10:45 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019