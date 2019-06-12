|
|
TINARI
ANNA A. "ANN"
(nee Tamburini)
Age 81, of Havertown, PA, on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph C. Tinari, Sr. Loving mother of JoAnn Malandrucco, Joseph Tinari, Jr. (Kathy Piperno), Janice Tinari (James Garcia), Janine Holmes and Jeffrey Tinari (Rossana). Also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, June 15, 2019, 9:45 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 would be appreciated.
Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019