YOUNG
ANNA (nee Lorenzo)
Age 91, on Wed., July 24, 2019. Born in Phila., she graduated from Germantown High School in 1946 and attended the Hahnemann University of Medi-cal Technology.
Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Lorenzo (nee Milon) and her husband Samuel R. Young. Survived by daughter Andrea Gillespie (Daniel); son Robert (Lori); 3 sisters, Joan Hodgins, Mary Ventresca, Paula Allen. Viewing from 10 to 11 A.M. on Sat., August 3rd at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood, NJ, with Mass at 11 A.M. Burial Atlantic Co. Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties at (609) 601-7800 ( G. H Wimberg F. H. Linwood).
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019