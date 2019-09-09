|
|
CARROLL
ANNAMAE
Of Knock Ireland, and Holme Circle Philadelphia, on Sept. 2nd 2019 at the age of 87. Annamae was the wife of Richard J. Carroll, and the loving mother to Brian R. Carroll (Eileen Armstrong-Carroll) and Maureen T. Carroll. Annamae leaves behind her two grandchildren whom she adored; Patrick M. Carroll and Maura A. Carroll. Annamae was the sister to Bridget Benner and Michael Egan. Annamae also leaves her beloved cousins; Fr. Michael Kerper, Kathy Morgan, Kathleen Caulfield, and Helena Caulfield, as well as many other cousins in Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to Annamae's Life Celebration on Thursday September 12th from 10 - 11 A.M. at the CRAFT-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 1801 Old York at Old Welsh Rds. with a service to follow at 11 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annamae's memory to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019