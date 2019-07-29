|
LENNON
ANNAMAE (nee Feeney)
Age 88, July 27, 2019. A resident of Rockledge, PA, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late John Lennon, Sr.; mother of John Lennon, Jr. and Kathleen Lennon (Tim Gallagher); cherished Granny of Kaitlyn Roberts (Neil), Megan Kundrat (John) and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her mother Lorena Feeney and twin sisters Helen Freidel and Lorena Tauscher. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and "girlies", who love their "Sweet Annamae" dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday morning, 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Bethany Beach Breast Cancer, c/o Theresa Hartnett, 1006 Steamboat Station, Southampton, PA 18966 or at Bethanybeachbreastcancer.com
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019