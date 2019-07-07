Home

R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Rd,
Hatfield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Rd,
Hatfield, PA
ANNAMAE (McCartin) O'CALLAGHAN


1940 - 2019
ANNAMAE (McCartin) O'CALLAGHAN Notice
O'CALLAGHAN
ANNAMAE (nee McCartin)
On July 2, 2019, she was the beloved wife of Daniel O'Callaghan; mother of Ann and William Clair, Tricia and Paul Epperson, Brian and Mary Kay O'Callaghan and Michael O'Callaghan; sister of Margaret Farmer, George and Mary Ann McCartin, Fran and Ron Szewczak and Joseph and Ginny McCartin: grandmother of John and Joanna Durham, Robert Joseph, Emily and Thomas Reger, and Daniel and Katie O'Callaghan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440. Friends may call for the Viewing on Monday July 8, from 6-8 P.M. at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike Skippack, and again on Tuesday from 9-9:45 at the church. Interment will follow the Mass of Christian Burial and be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in c/o the Annamae O'Callaghan Memorial Fund to the Villas at St. Mary's Center, 701 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale PA 19446. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
