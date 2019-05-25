|
|
S. ANNE BRADLEY, SSJ
Formerly S. Bernard Patrick
May 23, 2019, age 84. Daughter of the late Bernard and Nora Bradley; sister of the late Bernard and Joseph Bradley. Survived by nieces, nephews, and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to call Tuesday, 2 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA. 19031.
