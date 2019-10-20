Home

Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
For more information about
ANNE CHILLEMI
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
ANNE (Mizii) CHILLEMI


1931 - 2019
ANNE (Mizii) CHILLEMI Notice
CHILLEMI
ANNE ( nee Mizii )


Of Media, PA. and St. Mary Magdalen Parish. On October 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Rudolph A. Chillemi. Mother of Ro DiFerdinand (James), Joanne Berkowitz (Alan), and Carolyn Crouse (Richard); grandmother of Lauren and Andrew Berkowitz and Natalie Crouse. Sister of Louise Parente.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 10:30 A.M. in The Church of St Mary Magdalen, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA. 19063 Calling will be in the church Monday evening 6 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday morning 9 to 10:15 A.M. before the Mass. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to St. Mary Magdalen School Endowment Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements by RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA. Online condolences to:
www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
