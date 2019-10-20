|
CHILLEMI
ANNE ( nee Mizii )
Of Media, PA. and St. Mary Magdalen Parish. On October 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Rudolph A. Chillemi. Mother of Ro DiFerdinand (James), Joanne Berkowitz (Alan), and Carolyn Crouse (Richard); grandmother of Lauren and Andrew Berkowitz and Natalie Crouse. Sister of Louise Parente.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 10:30 A.M. in The Church of St Mary Magdalen, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA. 19063 Calling will be in the church Monday evening 6 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday morning 9 to 10:15 A.M. before the Mass. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to St. Mary Magdalen School Endowment Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements by RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA. Online condolences to:
www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019