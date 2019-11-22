|
RUFF
ANNE E. "NANCY"
(nee O'Connor)
November 19, 2019, formerly of Huntingdon Valley. Beloved wife of the late William E.; loving mother of Jennifer Cooney (Kevin), Joseph Ruff (Gwen) and Eileen Moran (Jay); dear grandmother of Helen, Sarah, Grace and Patrick Cooney, Cody Sheriff, Billy, Brittany and Shane Ortiz, Alex and Abigail Ruff and Ella, Sophie and Lilah Moran, along with her great-granddaughter, Lily. She was the sister of Kevin O'Connor and the late Daniel and Joseph O'Connor.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday, at 6 P.M., at the FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. Her Funeral will be held on Monday, at 9 A.M., at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, with her Funeral Mass held at 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem., Langhorne, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019