Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Rd
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Rd
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Anne E. "Nancy" (O'Connor) RUFF

Anne E. "Nancy" (O'Connor) RUFF Notice
RUFF
ANNE E. "NANCY"
(nee O'Connor)


November 19, 2019, formerly of Huntingdon Valley. Beloved wife of the late William E.; loving mother of Jennifer Cooney (Kevin), Joseph Ruff (Gwen) and Eileen Moran (Jay); dear grandmother of Helen, Sarah, Grace and Patrick Cooney, Cody Sheriff, Billy, Brittany and Shane Ortiz, Alex and Abigail Ruff and Ella, Sophie and Lilah Moran, along with her great-granddaughter, Lily. She was the sister of Kevin O'Connor and the late Daniel and Joseph O'Connor.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday, at 6 P.M., at the FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. Her Funeral will be held on Monday, at 9 A.M., at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, with her Funeral Mass held at 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem., Langhorne, PA.

www.fletchernasevich.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019
