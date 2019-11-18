Home

Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ The King Church
3252 Chesterfield Rd
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
ANNE F. "NANCY" (McQuillan) WISCHUM

ANNE F. "NANCY" (McQuillan) WISCHUM Notice
WISCHUM
ANNE F. "NANCY" (nee McQuillan)
Nov. 16, 2019, age 90 yrs. Beloved wife of John F.; devoted mother of M. Amy, Kathleen Sears (Christopher), Marian White (Robert), Grace Wischum Smith, Jay (Candace) and Christine McCann (Brian). Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Wed. 9 to 10 A.M. Christ The King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd.,
Funeral Mass 10 A.M. arr. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) 215-698-2500.

www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019
