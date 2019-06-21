|
|
GIUSINI
ANNE (nee DeBenedetto)
June 18, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Arnold V. Giusini, Captain, USNR. Beloved mother of Vincent, Esq. "JCHO" and Kenneth Giusini. Loving grandmother of Eric (Kaila) Giusini, Brittany (Peter) Tsoflias, Esq., Deanna, Victoria, Kenneth, Jr., and Vincent, Jr. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of Geraldine DiSantis and Thomas DeBenedetto. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing MONDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to South Philadelphia Business Association Scholarship Fund, c/o, Univest Bank & Trust Company, 1536 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019