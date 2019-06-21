Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard's Church
18th and Pollock Sts.

Resources
ANNE (DeBenedetto) GIUSINI

GIUSINI
ANNE (nee DeBenedetto)
June 18, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Arnold V. Giusini, Captain, USNR. Beloved mother of Vincent, Esq. "JCHO" and Kenneth Giusini. Loving grandmother of Eric (Kaila) Giusini, Brittany (Peter) Tsoflias, Esq., Deanna, Victoria, Kenneth, Jr., and Vincent, Jr. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of Geraldine DiSantis and Thomas DeBenedetto. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing MONDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to South Philadelphia Business Association Scholarship Fund, c/o, Univest Bank & Trust Company, 1536 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146.

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
