|
|
PETERS
ANNE HAYDEN
Left this world on Oct. 9, 2019 after a long and valiant fight against cancer. She is survived by her husband, Ted Peters, four daughters - Paige LeGrand (Tom), Patty Peters Volpe (Tyler), Mary McAndrew (Trevor), and Nancy Farren (Patrick) and ten grandchildren – Kathryn LeGrand, Paige Volpe, Sophia LeGrand, Teddy Farren, David McAndrew, George LeGrand, Hayden Volpe, Fiona Farren, Andy Farren, and Maggie McAndrew.
Anne was born on January 6, 1948 in Swarthmore, PA to Robert and Nancy Hayden. The oldest of five children, Anne graduated from Swarthmore High School and the College of Wooster. Anne married Ted in 1976 and they started a family soon thereafter. Anne devoted her life to her children and family. She rarely, if ever, missed one of her daughters' games or events. Making Halloween costumes by hand was an annual fall activity. Holidays were her favorite, with elaborate Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter dinners always on her agenda. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with her family in Tryall, Jamaica and Buck Hill Falls, PA.
In addition to raising four wonderful daughters, Anne was the consummate volunteer and served as an officer, usually treasurer, of all of her daughters' school PTAs. She held leadership volunteer roles with the Radnor Educational Foundation, Radnor Aquatic Club, the Radnor High School store, St. Davids women's golf association, and a number of other non-profits. She served as a timer, deck parent or judge at innumerable Radnor Aquatic Club and Conestoga Swim Club meets. When not volunteering, Anne loved playing golf and bridge with friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, her four siblings (Joan Taylor, Patty Lawrence, Barbara Lewis, and Bob Hayden), and her mother Nancy Smith Hayden. She is predeceased by her father, Robert Hayden. We are all so fortunate to have had Anne as part of our lives.
A memorial service and celebration of Anne's life will be held at St. Davids Golf Club on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in her memory to Radnor Educational Foundation, 135 South Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087.
STUARD FUNERAL-NEWTOWN SQUARE
SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1823
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019