ANNE HUNNI HERZIG
Died peacefully in Penn Valley, PA on August 22, 2019. Much loved wife of Adam and mother of Jack (Heather) and Elise (Ronnie Cuperfain). Adored sister of Elizabeth Swift, the late Finnie Mandelcorn and the late Sheila Shiffman. Inspirational grandmother of Marissa, Gavin, Allie and Justin. Cherished aunt and friend. She brought a smile, wisdom and light to every encounter. She taught us about life, gratitude and how to dance in the rain. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 3 P.M. Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Road, Penn Valley, PA 19072. Int. Montreal, CA. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Rabbi's discretionary fund at Har Zion Temple.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019